Mnangagwa issues chilling threats to Chamisa

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa on Monday mocked opposition leader Nelson Chamisa for naively thinking that challenges being faced by Zimbabwe can only be resolved by foreigners.
On Sunday, while launching by-election campaigns for his party, the Citizens Coalition for Change leader Chamisa bragged that if he got elected, white people would flock to Zimbabwe with money within a week.
“If you give me one week in office, you will see white people coming in with money, you will see the Chinese coming in with money,” claimed Chamisa.
But, Mnangagwa reminded the CCC leader that Zimbabwe could only be developed by its own people using home-grown policies and resources.
Mnangagwa, who has been championing this through the mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” said he was greatly disturbed by Chamisa’s uniformed utterances.
“Zimbabwe can only be built by Zimbabweans, Zambia can only be built by Zambians, and Mozambique can only be built by Mozambicans and Botswana the same.
“Britain can also only be built by the British, as America by Americans, China by the Chinese and Russia by the Russians, but Chamisa wants Zimbabwe to be built by white people, he should be ashamed of himself,” he said.
“The independence that we have was brought about by the sacrifices of our brothers and sisters who fought to remove the whites who are now being invited back by Chamisa. That is really shameful.”
Mnangagwa also warned that security forces would be ready to deal with any social disturbances, following the declaration by Chamisa that he would incite his followers to riot if he lost next year’s Presidential elections.