Mnangagwa invites Zimbabwe opposition leaders for talks

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invited presidential candidates who participated in Zimbabwe’s 2018 elections to a meeting to discuss the framework for post-election dialogue.

“The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa, is inviting leaders of all political parties who participated in the presidential election of July 30, 2018, to a meeting to discuss a framework for dialogue and interaction,” Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said in a letter addressed to political leaders Tuesday.

The meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon at State House.

Each presidential candidate is expected to bring at most three other members.

Mnangagwa, who has been adamant that he was not going to engage members of the opposition who do not recognise his presidency, called for a meeting after civil society, political figures and the international community ratcheted pressure to end harassment and human rights abuses being perpetrated by the military.

Chamisa has previously called for a transitional emergency government to resolve the worsening economic and political crisis engulfing the country.

A foreign currency shortage in recent weeks has sparked the worst economic crisis with supplies of fuel, food and pharmaceuticals drying up.

“The first thing is for this nation to go on a path of a political dialogue,” said Chamisa, 40, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, who claims to have won the July 30 presidential election.

“We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis,” he told a news conference in the capital Harare.

Chamisa, who lost the vote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he had met religious leaders who are pushing for a political dialogue between the opposition and the president.

“We are ready to discuss,” he said, adding that he would not be a fig leaf for Mnangagwa’s government.

“We will ultimately discuss and resolve our national issues as a country,” he said, “(but) we are not ready to be forced (to) legitimise the illegitimate”.

“Our people are suffering. This economic decay is common to all,” he said.

The current shortages and price hikes have not been seen since the 2008 economic and financial crisis spiralled into hyperinflation.

Prices for many staples have more than doubled in less than a month.

The deepening economic crisis comes less than three months after Mnangagwa took over from veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe following a brief military takeover last year. He went on to win disputed elections in July.

“The situation in the hospitals is so shocking,” Chamisa said.

“Our hospitals are sick. Sick hospitals can’t attend to sick people. Our people are dying from preventable diseases such as cholera.”

At least 50 people have died of cholera since September.

“There is an absence of leadership. The nation is orphaned, the nation is parentless,” Chamisa said.