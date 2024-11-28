Mnangagwa Has No Plans to Extend Term Beyond 2028, Says Statement from His Office

Spread the love

HARARE – The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has categorically denied claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa intends to serve beyond 2028, dismissing the reports as baseless and defamatory.

In a statement issued on Monday, the OPC reaffirmed the President’s commitment to constitutional governance, reiterating that his current term would be his last as stipulated by Zimbabwe’s Constitution.

“The President has no intention, plan, or aspiration to remain in office beyond the constitutional limit of 2028. Suggestions to the contrary are unfounded and malicious,” the statement read.

The OPC’s remarks came in response to an article published by NewsDay, which implied that the President may be considering extending his term. The OPC has demanded an immediate retraction from the publication, describing the story as “defamatory and reckless.”

“The Editor of NewsDay is hereby called upon to retract the defamatory story within the next few days. Failure to do so will leave the Office of the President and Cabinet with no choice but to initiate legal proceedings against the publication,” the OPC warned.

The story has sparked significant debate, with critics accusing NewsDay of irresponsible journalism, while others argue that the government should focus on addressing pressing national issues rather than threatening legal action.

The controversy comes as Zimbabwe faces a critical period of economic and political challenges, with widespread calls for increased transparency and adherence to constitutional principles.

Observers Weigh In

Political analysts have suggested that the OPC’s strong stance may be aimed at curbing speculation and reinforcing the government’s adherence to the rule of law.

“Zimbabwe’s Constitution clearly limits presidential terms, and any deviation would trigger a political and constitutional crisis. The President’s office is trying to nip such speculation in the bud to avoid unrest,” said Dr. Maxwell Chimwanda, a political scientist based in Harare.

However, some commentators argue that the public’s scepticism stems from historical precedents in Zimbabwe and the region, where leaders have sought to extend their terms through constitutional amendments or other means.

Media Freedom Under Spotlight

The incident has also reignited discussions around media freedom and responsible journalism in Zimbabwe. The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) urged both the government and media outlets to engage constructively while respecting the principles of free speech and accountability.

“Mistakes in reporting can occur, but they should be handled through dialogue and adherence to ethical standards, not through threats or intimidation,” MISA said in a statement.

As the deadline for NewsDay’s retraction looms, the situation has drawn significant attention, with many watching closely to see how both parties will proceed. The OPC has emphasised its commitment to upholding the Constitution and protecting the integrity of the presidency, urging citizens to disregard unfounded rumours.

