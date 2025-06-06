Mnangagwa Hands Over Vehicles, Tractors, Borehole, and Title Deeds to War Veterans

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of war veterans and local communities by officially handing over more than 65 vehicles and 50 tractors to former liberation fighters.

By Tina Musonza

The gesture, part of a broader empowerment programme, is aimed at supporting those who played a critical role in securing Zimbabwe’s independence.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of recognising and rewarding the sacrifices made by war veterans, stating that national development must be inclusive and anchored on those who contributed to the country’s liberation.

In a parallel development, the President also commissioned a solar-powered borehole under the ongoing Presidential Borehole Scheme, which seeks to address water insecurity in rural and peri-urban communities. The borehole is expected to provide a sustainable water supply for domestic use and small-scale agriculture.

Adding to the transformative package, President Mnangagwa presented title deeds to beneficiaries, granting them full legal ownership of their properties. This move is intended to enhance land security, promote investment, and empower communities to fully utilise their assets.

“These interventions are not token gestures, but part of a strategic plan to ensure that our war veterans and communities are empowered with the tools they need to thrive economically and socially,” the President said.

The programme is part of a wider government initiative to promote rural development, enhance agricultural productivity, and secure access to basic services. The latest handovers also underscore the government’s ongoing drive to integrate war veterans into national economic activities and acknowledge their lasting contribution to the country’s freedom.

Senior government officials, traditional leaders, and war veterans’ representatives attended the ceremony, welcoming the move as a long-overdue recognition of the liberation heroes’ role in shaping Zimbabwe’s future.