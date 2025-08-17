Mnangagwa Hands Over SADC Chairmanship to Madagascar’s Rajoelina

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday formally handed over the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to his Malagasy counterpart, President Andry Rajoelina, at the 45th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Antananarivo.

The high-level regional gathering brought together leaders from the 16-member bloc to deliberate on pressing political, economic, and security issues affecting Southern Africa.

Key discussions centred on the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030, the blueprint guiding the bloc’s efforts towards deeper regional integration, sustainable economic development, and poverty eradication. Leaders reviewed progress made in areas such as infrastructure development, trade facilitation, industrialisation, and food security.

The Summit also received a report from the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, which highlighted peace and stability issues across the region. Matters under review included political transitions, election preparedness in member states, and the collective response to security challenges such as terrorism, insurgencies, and cross-border organised crime.

Delegates further reflected on the achievements of the 44th SADC Summit held in Harare last year under Zimbabwe’s chairmanship, including progress in advancing industrialisation strategies, coordinating responses to climate change, and strengthening intra-regional trade.

In his handover remarks, President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for continued solidarity and regional unity, calling on member states to accelerate implementation of agreed strategies to ensure tangible benefits for citizens. He highlighted Zimbabwe’s efforts in advancing regional priorities during its tenure, particularly in economic cooperation and peacebuilding.

Accepting the chairmanship, President Rajoelina pledged to steer the bloc towards consolidating peace and stability while driving forward the industrialisation and digital transformation agenda. He also underscored the importance of youth empowerment, sustainable resource management, and resilience against global shocks such as pandemics and climate-induced disasters.

The Summit concluded with a renewed commitment by SADC leaders to strengthen regional integration, promote inclusive growth, and reinforce collective security mechanisms in the face of mounting global and regional challenges.