Mnangagwa Halts Press Conference Amid Suspicion of Internal Plot to Oust Him

The unusual move, which took place in Harare today, has sparked speculation about deepening fractures within the ruling party and heightened concerns over an alleged plot to destabilise Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Sources close to the ruling party have suggested that Mnangagwa suspects certain members of Zanu PF’s Council of Elders, including Chris Mutsvangwa, Patrick Chinamasa, and Obert Mpofu, of collaborating with so-called “third forces” in a covert effort to undermine his position as the head of state.

The term “third forces” is often used in Zimbabwean political discourse to refer to powerful but shadowy entities, either foreign or local, that might be working behind the scenes to disrupt the nation’s political landscape.

Tensions within Zanu PF have reportedly been simmering in recent months, with some senior party members allegedly expressing dissatisfaction over Mnangagwa’s leadership and his handling of both internal party affairs and national governance issues.

These suspicions of discontent within the party’s top ranks have fuelled concerns about a potential leadership challenge or factional division that could weaken Mnangagwa’s grip on power. Observers note that the involvement of prominent figures such as Chinamasa, Mpofu, and Mutsvangwa indicates the scale and potential influence of any internal opposition.

The dramatic intervention by Mnangagwa highlights growing unease over Zimbabwe’s political trajectory as the country grapples with economic hardship, high unemployment, and international sanctions. Analysts believe that Mnangagwa’s move may signal a preemptive step to consolidate control over Zanu PF, thereby warding off any potential dissenters within the party. While there is no public evidence yet of active moves to depose him, Mnangagwa’s actions today suggest a leadership increasingly cautious of both internal and external threats.

The press conference, which was expected to address Zanu PF’s policies and upcoming electoral strategies, has been rescheduled indefinitely, leaving many questions unanswered and amplifying speculation around the intentions of Mutsvangwa and the Council of Elders. Neither Mutsvangwa nor any representatives from the Council of Elders have issued a statement on the matter, although sources indicate that discussions within the party hierarchy are ongoing.

With Zimbabwe preparing for the 2028 elections, political analysts say the ruling party may face an unprecedented level of internal discord if Mnangagwa’s suspicions prove accurate. The spotlight is now on Zanu PF as Zimbabweans and international observers alike await clarification on the alleged factional dispute and its possible ramifications on the nation’s political future.