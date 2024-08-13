Mnangagwa Hails Zimbabwe’s ‘Economic Resilience’

Spread the love

Harare – President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized Zimbabwe’s unstoppable economic growth, attributing it to the sacrifices made by the nation’s liberation fighters.

Mnangagwa said this during his address at the 44th Heroes Day commemorations held at the National Heroes’ Acre

Despite ongoing neo-colonial challenges and the burden of illegal sanctions, the President highlighted the resilience of the Zimbabwean people as a key factor driving the country’s continued progress.

The President said the economy is thriving, with significant growth across various sectors. In agriculture, he noted the success of the winter wheat cropping season, which, despite the El Nino-induced drought, achieved a record-breaking 121,982 hectares.

Looking ahead, preparations for the 2024-2025 summer cropping season are already underway, with a particular focus on expanding irrigation systems to ensure food security.

In the energy sector, the President pointed to major advancements, including the expansion of Hwange Power Station’s Units 7 and 8, which has significantly improved the country’s power supply. Additionally, he highlighted the development of two large solar plants with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts, marking a substantial step forward in Zimbabwe’s renewable energy efforts.

Infrastructure development was another key theme in the President’s address. He highlighted ongoing projects such as the Mbudzi Interchange and the upgrading of key highways, which are progressing well.

Mnangagwa also emphasized efforts to enhance rural infrastructure, ensuring that even the most remote areas benefit from improved roads, water access, and public facilities.

In the mining sector, the President urged the need for value addition and beneficiation of minerals to maximize the nation’s benefits from its natural resources. The manufacturing sector is also expanding, with capacity utilization reaching 53%, contributing to job creation and improved livelihoods.

On healthcare, Mnangagwa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving services, noting that 78% of district hospitals are now equipped with functional operating theatres.

He also highlighted ongoing improvements in education, driven by public-private partnerships, and announced the relaunch of the Youth Service training program aimed at instilling patriotism among young Zimbabweans.

The President reiterated the government’s dedication to the welfare of veterans, widows, and war victims, ensuring they receive their rightful benefits. He also noted ongoing efforts to repatriate and rebury liberation war veterans, preserving the history of Zimbabwe’s struggle for future generations.

