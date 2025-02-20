Mnangagwa Goes Rogue: Blessed Geza’s Wife Arrested

Spread the love

HARARE – Roseline Ndaizivei Tawengwa, the wife of prominent lawyer Blessed Runesu Geza, has been arrested by Zimbabwean police this evening and is reportedly being taken to Harare Central Police Station.

Tawengwa’s arrest comes amid growing concerns over police conduct and due process, as her husband, Geza, has been leading a high-profile legal battle against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial bid to extend his presidency beyond 2028.

Geza, a well-known constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, has been at the forefront of efforts to challenge legal manoeuvres that could pave the way for Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030. His firm has filed multiple legal challenges, arguing that any attempt to extend Mnangagwa’s term would be unconstitutional and a direct violation of democratic principles.

In a letter dated 19 February 2025, Tawengwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa of Mtetwa & Nyambirai, raised alarm over the police’s treatment of her client. The letter, addressed to the Officer in Charge of CID Law and Order, detailed how police officers visited Tawengwa’s home on 17 and 18 February 2025, questioning her about her husband’s whereabouts.

Critics have slammed the arrest, calling it a new low for Mnangagwa’s government. A source close to the legal team condemned the move, stating:

“Arresting wives of the accused is the new low from Emmerson Mnangagwa and his primitive attack dogs, Ziyambi Ziyambi and Kazembe Kazembe—the latter two being men with double names. A wife is an individual with her primordial rights and will never be an accessory to her husband.”

“Our client believes that she answered your team’s questions to the best of her ability and was surprised to receive a call today from your Detective Inspector Chiota directing that she report to the Law & Order Section at 10:00 hrs today,” the letter read.

Mtetwa further expressed concern that Tawengwa had not been informed whether she was a suspect or a witness in any investigation. “She does not know whether she is a suspect, a potential witness, what crime you are investigating, against whom, etc. Consequently, she is not comfortable with your request that she attend at Law & Order without any explanation,” the lawyer wrote.

Tawengwa’s arrest has raised suspicions of political harassment, with critics questioning whether it is an attempt to pressure or intimidate Geza over his legal opposition to Mnangagwa’s term extension. Human rights organisations have repeatedly accused Zimbabwean authorities of using state institutions to target dissenting voices.

As of this evening, the specific charges or reasons behind Tawengwa’s detention remain unclear. Mtetwa has demanded full disclosure regarding her legal status and the nature of the investigation.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...