Mnangagwa gets stuck-in roller-meal politics

HARARE – President Mnangagwa on Wednesday warned those involved in the distribution and selling of maize-meal to avoid corrupt practices. Speaking during the 337th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare, President Mnangagwa said Government would ensure adequate grain imports to ensure food security.

He promised an improvement in the distribution of subsidised maize-meal.

“Modalities are being worked out to roll out the maize-meal coupon system,” he said.

“I call upon all stakeholders to shun corruption in the distribution and sale of maize-meal and other essential commodities.

“Furthermore, we appeal to manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to desist from wantonly increasing prices of basic commodities.

“Rest assured that Government is doing all that is possible to stabilise the macro-economic fundamentals.”

On Tuesday, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) public relations officer Mr Garikai Chaunza announced that they had imported 10 000 tonnes of maize from South Africa.

“We are, however, waiting for a review of the price of roller-meal subsidy from Government so that we pump the product into the market and hope to improve the supply of the commodity within the next 30 days,” he said.

Recently, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement chaired by Justice Mayor Wadyajena revealed that two large millers benefited from wheat imports paid for by US$27,6 million which the GMAZ received from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

In the Politburo meeting, President Mnangagwa urged people across all sectors to take advantage of the economic opportunities being created by the Second Republic in its engagement and re-engagement drive.

He urged the nation to build on the successful hosting of the 6th Africa Regional Forum on the Sustainable Development Goals in Victoria Falls which was attended by representatives of all countries on the continent.

“I challenge us to be mindful of the various SDGs as we prioritise and implement our various provincial and district development programmes,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The achievements of SDGs will undoubtedly have the cumulative effect of an improved quality and standard of all our people.

“You will recall that we declared 2020 as the year of productivity and trade.

“Last week, we held our Bi-National Commission with Botswana to review the status of our relations. Seven agreements were signed and our countries remain committed to increasing the volume of trade between us.

“I encourage our people across all sectors to take advantage of the economic opportunities we are creating in our engagement and re-engagement drive.” – Herald