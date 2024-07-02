Mnangagwa Faces Military Resistance and Shifting Alliances in Bid to Extend Power

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly encountering resistance from the military and shifting allegiances within Zanu-PF as he seeks to extend his tenure beyond 2028.

While supporters and shadowy affiliates have been promoting the “ED2030” campaign, hinting at Mnangagwa’s prolonged stay in office, this notion conflicts with constitutional limits.

Despite Mnangagwa’s public denials of any plans to extend his term, efforts to bypass constitutional provisions, such as postponing elections or deharmonizing them, are allegedly under consideration. However, these plans have not garnered support within the military, which was crucial in Mnangagwa’s ascent to power in 2017.

Signs of shifting alliances within Zanu-PF have emerged, with business tycoon Kuda Tagwirei, a significant figure in Mnangagwa’s rise, reportedly reconciling with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Feeling marginalized by Mnangagwa’s growing ties with controversial figures like Wicknell Chivayo, Tagwirei is said to have approached Chiwenga through a senior army general. This reconciliation signals a shift from Tagwirei’s previous dominance in government projects and appointments.

Tagwirei, a major financier of Zanu-PF, has recently aligned with Chiwenga to preserve his influence and safeguard his business interests, including substantial wealth tied to government contracts and investments.

This situation underscores internal political tensions and strategic realignments within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, amid concerns over constitutional adherence and the balance of power between political figures and military stakeholders.

Source: NewsDay

