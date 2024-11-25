Mnangagwa Faces Divisions as Push to Extend Presidential Term Intensifies

Spread the love

HARARE – The push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 has intensified within the ruling Zanu PF party, but it is revealing deep divisions and challenges in securing a full party-wide consensus.

Several provinces, including Harare, Mashonaland East, and Masvingo, have voiced strong support for a constitutional amendment to keep Mnangagwa in power beyond his current term. However, while some party members rally behind the move, others caution against altering the country’s constitution, raising concerns over legal implications and internal unity.

During Zanu PF inter-district meetings held over the weekend, party leaders urged Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030, to complete his ambitious “Vision 2030” agenda. The president has set out to industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe, a vision that supporters argue requires sustained leadership.

In Harare, the call for an extension was reiterated by provincial chairman Godwills Masimirembwa. “As Harare province, we will continue to humbly request that President Mnangagwa accepts the wishes of the people to serve beyond 2028,” Masimirembwa stated. He added that constitutional amendments could pave the way for such an extension, underscoring the party’s belief that Mnangagwa’s leadership is crucial for completing national development goals.

Mashonaland East provincial chairman Daniel Garwe also championed the move, noting that the support for an extension was overwhelming at the grassroots level.

“The President is a constitutionalist, but we must not confuse the Constitution with the vision. Vision 2030 demands his leadership,” Garwe remarked during an inter-district meeting in Chikomba.

Masvingo’s provincial chair, Robson Mavhenyengwa, expressed similar sentiments, reinforcing his province’s backing for Mnangagwa to stay in office until 2030.

“We fully support the vision, and our province stands resolutely behind the idea of the President staying in office to achieve this,” Mavhenyengwa declared at the Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting.

Despite these vocal endorsements, the move to amend the constitution has not been without opposition within Zanu PF. While the proposal to extend Mnangagwa’s term was passed during the recent Annual National People’s Conference, not all senior party members are on board.

Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa has voiced concerns, stressing that any amendment to the constitution must be executed lawfully and in a manner that maintains party unity.

Party insiders reveal that while the push for an extension is strong among some provinces, there are factions within Zanu PF who are wary of the implications of altering the constitution. These factions fear that such a move could disrupt the internal power dynamics, alienate potential successors, and send a negative message about the party’s commitment to democratic principles.

The push for constitutional amendments to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency is also raising broader questions about governance, succession planning, and Zimbabwe’s democratic processes. Critics argue that extending the president’s term would undermine constitutional safeguards and set a dangerous precedent for future leaders. They warn that it could create instability and perpetuate a culture of political entrenchment.

Supporters of the extension, however, argue that the country’s vision for growth and development requires Mnangagwa’s continued leadership. They maintain that his tenure is essential for achieving Vision 2030, which aims to propel Zimbabwe into an empowered, upper-middle-income economy.

Mnangagwa’s tenure extension is also seen as a strategic move to maintain party unity in the face of an increasingly fractured political environment. His leadership has been under scrutiny amid rising public discontent over economic challenges, corruption, and political instability. The push for an extension is viewed by some as a way to ensure continuity in policy and governance.

While the resolutions passed at the inter-district meetings provide Mnangagwa with immediate support, the actual process of extending his presidency will require a significant shift in legal and public opinion. Constitutional amendments would need to gain support not only from Zanu PF but also from other political parties and the public.

The legal challenges associated with changing the constitution are formidable, and the impact on public sentiment could further complicate the matter. Any attempt to amend the constitution could spark protests, legal battles, and a potential backlash from opposition groups who view it as an undemocratic power grab.

As Zanu PF leaders engage with their grassroots structures, the coming months will be critical in determining whether Mnangagwa can overcome internal divisions, navigate legal complexities, and secure his position until 2030. The outcome of this struggle will have significant ramifications for Zimbabwe’s political future and the direction of its governance.

