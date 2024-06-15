Mnangagwa Congratulates Ramaphosa on Re-Election as South African President

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Cyril Ramaphosa following his re-election as the leader of South Africa by Parliament.

This marks the beginning of Ramaphosa’s second term as President.

Ramaphosa, representing the African National Congress (ANC), secured 283 votes, outpacing Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Party, who garnered 44 votes. In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa emphasized his anticipation of a close working relationship with President Ramaphosa at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, indeed, on my own behalf, it is my honour and privilege to extend to you our sincere and heartfelt congratulations following your re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa. Your re-election to this high office is ample testimony to the great confidence and trust that the people of South Africa repose in your astute leadership,” Mnangagwa stated.

“As you embark on your new mandate, I wish to reaffirm my strong commitment to working closely with you, to further strengthen and deepen the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity that exist between our two countries and peoples, glued together by shared history, culture, and family ties. I also wish to underscore my commitment to continue working closely with you at the regional and multilateral levels, in furtherance of our regional integration agenda, as well as in seeking enduring solutions to global challenges.”

The recent elections, held on May 29, saw the ANC retaining its position as the largest party in South Africa. However, it lost the parliamentary majority it had maintained since the inaugural post-apartheid election in 1994. The Democratic Alliance (DA) remained the second-largest party, showing a slight increase in votes. uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a left-wing populist party led by former president Jacob Zuma and established just six months before the election, came in third.

On June 14, 2024, the ANC, DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and Patriotic Alliance (PA) agreed to form a national unity government. This coalition enabled Ramaphosa to be re-elected as President of South Africa. The DA, historically the main opposition party and a formidable adversary of the ANC, has now joined forces with its long-time rival, leading to the first national coalition government in South Africa’s democratic history.

This unprecedented coalition is seen as a pivotal moment for Africa’s most industrialized economy. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula highlighted the importance of collaboration among coalition partners for the nation’s benefit. “The government of national unity is on track. For the interest of the country, we said let’s work together. We have no fear of that,” Mbalula asserted.

The re-election of President Ramaphosa and the formation of a coalition government signal a new era for South African politics and its future trajectory.

