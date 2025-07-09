Mnangagwa–Chiwenga Alliance Remains Solid, Says ZANU PF Spokesperson

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF has dismissed speculation of a rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, affirming that the two leaders remain united by a strong and enduring bond forged over decades of shared struggle and national service.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, emphasised that no political force or rumour will divide the two men, whose partnership he described as central to Zimbabwe’s ongoing development agenda.

“President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga have faced and overcome some of the most formidable threats to this nation, standing side by side,” said Mutsvangwa. “Their relationship is unshakeable, built on over five decades of shared experience, forged in the crucible of national liberation and state-building.”

He added that the current leadership is focused on delivering tangible results in infrastructure, agriculture, and industry. He highlighted several key achievements under the Second Republic, including what he called a “historic transformation” in agriculture and mining.

“The 2025 tobacco output, now surpassing 300 million kilograms, marks the highest yield in the nation’s history,” said Mutsvangwa. “Small and medium-scale farmers are earning close to a billion dollars, a direct result of President Mnangagwa’s bold economic reforms.”

He also pointed to the rise in gold production, especially through small-scale miners, as another milestone. “This speaks to EDM’s reformist agenda—one that broke away from the inertia of the latter years of the First Republic,” Mutsvangwa said.

Mutsvangwa credited the introduction of the gold-backed Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency with helping to restore monetary stability and national pride, describing it as a bold move that has “exorcised the ghost of past hyperinflation.”

On the industrial front, Mutsvangwa singled out the Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel project as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s defiance of Afro-pessimism and a cornerstone of future development. He further cited the government’s Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, wheat self-sufficiency, and a booming construction sector as evidence of strategic progress under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with both leaders, Mutsvangwa said he has witnessed their resilience and shared vision over the years, dismissing any claims of discord as baseless.

“They have been steeled by the toughest tests of character,” he said. “In the trenches, a comrade remains your keeper—there is no room for petty quarrels when facing a common enemy. The stakes are far too high.”

The statement comes amid swirling speculation over the internal dynamics of ZANU PF’s top leadership ahead of the 2028 general elections. However, Mutsvangwa’s comments appear aimed at projecting unity and confidence within the ruling party as it navigates the next phase of its national development agenda.