Mnangagwa appoints new Army Commander

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has promoted Major General David Sigauke to Lieutenant General where he assumes the position of Commander Zimbabwe National Army with effect from July 30.

The President also promoted Brigadier General Emmanuel Matatu to Maj Gen and Brigadier General Sydney Bhebhe to the rank of Major General upon retirement.

The promotions also resulted in some changes within the organisation.

Major General Kasirai Tazira moves from ZDF headquarters where he was Inspector General to Army headquarters as Chief of staff general staff, Maj Gen Paul Chima moves from Army headquarters where he was Chief of staff administration Staff to ZDF headquarters as Inspector General.

Maj Gen Matatu moves from the Zimbabwe National Defence University to Army headquarters as Chief of Staff Administration Staff while Maj Gen Hlanganani Dube remains at Army headquarters as Chief of Staff quarter master.