Mnangagwa and Chamisa to meet

BULAWAYO – The Joshua Nkomo Foundation has announced that it will be organizing a meeting for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa over inhloko and isitshwala.

In a tweet, on Monday the Foundation said, “Post COVID, The Director-General of Joshua Nkomo Foundation would like to host a Nhloko, Mangqina & Isitshwala at Nkomo museum for Nelson Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa for uBaba’s birthday. Retweet in support.5000 retweets, we send official invites to the TWO!”

The late Vice President Joshua Nkomo was born on the 19th of June 1917.

The Foundation said it is organizing such a meeting because of its traditional significance in African culture.

“Imangqina – Cow hooves INhloko – Head of a cow Isitshwala – Mealie Pup. In this context, in the olden days and perhaps in our days – the elders would often meet to discuss pertinent societal issues over a meal of the above. Sometimes it would yield great results for the community!

“The JNNF runs four strategic units, one of which is the Centre for Dialogue. It hosted the Nkomo Lecture last week and hosts a number of dialogue events to perpetuate the legacy of umdala wethu including this envisaged #MqabukoLeadershipSummit – That is how serious we are!”