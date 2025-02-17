Mnangagwa Affirms Two-Term Limit, Dismisses 2030 Advocates As ‘Mafikizolo’

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has firmly reiterated that he will serve only two terms in office, dismissing any speculation regarding an extension beyond his constitutionally mandated tenure. Addressing a select group of news editors from various publications in Harare, Mnangagwa made it clear that he has no intention of staying in power beyond his second term, which ends in 2028.

The President took a firm stance against individuals within and outside ZANU PF who have been pushing for a 2030 agenda that would see him extending his rule beyond the legally permitted period.

He labelled such figures as “mafikizolos” (newcomers) who do not understand the foundational principles of the ruling party and are attempting to derail its established leadership succession protocols.

“ZANU PF has clear rules, and those who seek to push foreign agendas are simply not part of us. They are attempting to create unnecessary divisions by spreading narratives that do not align with our party’s values,” Mnangagwa stated.

The remarks come amid growing speculation within political circles about attempts by some factions to advocate for constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa to extend his rule. However, the President categorically dismissed such discussions, urging those behind them to cease their efforts.

“I was elected for a second and final term, and I will complete it as expected. Those talking about 2030 must sit down and relax because I am not part of that conversation. We must all respect the constitution and the mandate given by the people,” he added.

It’s now clear The incumbent is not available beyond 2028. pic.twitter.com/GADUQ9QTLw — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) February 17, 2025

Mnangagwa’s comments are likely to settle concerns regarding internal power struggles within ZANU PF, which has historically grappled with succession issues. His declaration reinforces the party’s adherence to constitutionalism, a matter that has been a subject of intense debate since Zimbabwe’s transition from former President Robert Mugabe’s long-standing rule.

The President also warned against individuals attempting to undermine party unity by pushing personal agendas. He emphasised that ZANU PF remains a structured party with long-standing traditions and that leadership transitions will follow due process.

“Our focus should be on implementing policies that uplift the people, ensuring economic stability, and fulfilling our promises to the electorate. Leadership is not about personal ambition but about service,” he reiterated.

Mnangagwa also took the opportunity to highlight his administration’s commitment to economic transformation, job creation, and infrastructural development, noting that Zimbabwe’s progress must be the primary focus of all political actors rather than power struggles.

His remarks have drawn mixed reactions, with some party members supporting his position while others remain sceptical about the extent to which his statement will be respected within ZANU PF’s internal power dynamics. Political analysts argue that while Mnangagwa’s message appears clear, the real challenge lies in managing competing interests within the party as the country moves closer to 2028.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and civil society organisations have welcomed the President’s declaration, urging him to ensure that his administration strengthens democratic processes and upholds constitutionalism.

As Zimbabwe navigates its political landscape, Mnangagwa’s statement is expected to shape discussions on succession planning within ZANU PF and the country’s broader governance trajectory in the coming years.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...