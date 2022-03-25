‘Mnangagwa accused of taking Zimbabwe to the graveyard’

MASVINGO – Former Zanu-PF politburo member and strong man Dzikamai Mavhaire has urged the young generation to make a critical decision in the 2023 harmonized polls and avoid entrusting national leadership with the aging people whose ‘destination is the grave’.

Addressing scores of CCC supporters in Masvingo at Rujeko grounds, the former Zanu-PF stalwart said it is wiser for the electorate to make sure they shun ageing political players saying they have nothing to offer for the nation.

“If you take a closer look at my age, my date of birth and where I am right now, and where my grave lies, which place is nearer if it is not the graveyard? Are you not ashamed of yourselves by choosing those going to the grave? If you compare my age to that of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who do you think is older than the other? Mnangagwa is older than me, so if am a grave, what about him? If you allow an old man like myself to lead the country, where will I be taking the nation?

“Right now if you take a close look here, how many of you are of the same age with me? How can you as the electorate allow someone like myself to express interest in retaining power, where can an old man like me take the country to? Are you not ashamed of yourselves to entrust an old man with such a responsibility? Can you not see that my age is no longer commensurate with such a task of leading the country? We as old people are no longer able to exercise such duties,” Mavhaire sarcastically said.

He went on to say he recalled how at one point he once warned former president Robert Mugabe against going against the will of the citizens and how Mugabe cried foul later after his demise.

“Rimwe gore ndakambotaurira mukoma (Mugabe), ndikati mukoma chibvai nekuti nguva yasvika, zvikanzi Mavhaire wataurisa asi vakazosara vochema ndikati hoo (I once warned my brother Mugabe that it was high time he relinquishes the post, he turned a deaf ear as he claimed that I was being talkative, but he later on regretted after his demise.

“I have and will always say that Zanu-PF has not title deeds to rule this country. The liberation war was not fought so that some leaders will die on the throne,” he said.

The nomadic politician was granted the opportunity by CCC leader Chamisa who referred to him as a senior citizen who forms part of what he preferred to call ‘Orchestra Mberikwazvo or Blacks Unlimited’ in apparent references to Alick Macheso and Thomas Mapfumo’s musical bands who are part of yester year greats.