Mnangagwa Accused By Opposition Parties of Election Interference In Neighbouring Countries

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, is facing allegations of interfering in electoral processes in neighbouring countries, with opposition groups in Botswana, Namibia, and Mozambique accusing it of meddling to support ruling parties in their respective nations.

Opposition leaders in these countries claim that Zanu-PF’s involvement is intended to strengthen its alliances with regional governments, sparking concerns over electoral integrity and political independence across Southern Africa.

The accusations surfaced as opposition parties in Botswana, Namibia, and Mozambique observed what they describe as “undue influence” by Zanu-PF in favour of the ruling parties, particularly in electoral mobilization efforts. Leaders of opposition movements argue that Zanu-PF’s influence is compromising the fairness of local elections, pointing to activities that reportedly include campaign support and political endorsements aimed at tipping the scales in favour of incumbents.

Botswana’s Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Namibia’s Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), and Mozambique’s RENAMO have each issued statements condemning what they perceive as political interference by Zimbabwe’s ruling party. “Zanu-PF is aggressively involving itself in our local politics, which is creating an unlevel playing field,” stated a spokesperson for the UDC in Botswana, urging regional election monitors to closely scrutinize upcoming elections.

In Namibia, the PDM highlighted concerns about Zanu-PF’s “undue influence” on the ruling SWAPO party’s campaign, claiming that political consultants with ties to Zimbabwe have been actively engaged in SWAPO’s election preparations. “Such external influences undermine the democratic process, and we are calling for transparency and regional oversight,” said PDM leader McHenry Venaani, adding that Namibia’s sovereignty should not be compromised by external political alliances.

Mozambique’s RENAMO party echoed these concerns, pointing to alleged Zanu-PF support for FRELIMO, Mozambique’s ruling party, during campaign events. RENAMO representatives claim that Zimbabwean operatives have been observed coordinating campaign strategies and providing resources to bolster FRELIMO’s position.

Zimbabwe’s government and Zanu-PF have dismissed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated, maintaining that Zimbabwe respects the sovereignty of its neighbours. A Zanu-PF spokesperson emphasized the party’s commitment to non-interference, stating, “Zimbabwe’s focus remains on fostering regional unity and mutual respect; we do not interfere in the internal matters of our neighbours.”

Political analysts, however, note that Zanu-PF has historically maintained close relationships with ruling parties in the region as part of a broader strategy to solidify political alliances and regional influence. Observers warn that if substantiated, these allegations of interference could strain diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and its neighbours and potentially spark calls for increased monitoring of Southern Africa’s electoral processes.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has yet to issue an official statement, though regional election monitors have pledged to investigate claims of foreign interference in the upcoming elections.

