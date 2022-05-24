Minor 4.8 quake hits near Binga, Matabeleland North, Zimbabwe

Just 33 minutes ago, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Binga, Matabeleland North, Zimbabwe.

The tremor was recorded in the morning on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at 11:14 am local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface.

The event was filed by the United States Geological Survey, the first seismological agency to report it.

A second report was later issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.8 earthquake as well.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.

In Binga (pop. 4,300) located 17 km from the epicenter, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Sinasongwe (pop. 11,500) located 47 km from the epicenter, Maamba (pop. 12,300) 50 km away, and Kamativi (pop. 1,600) 83 km away.

VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other significant news about the quake become available.

