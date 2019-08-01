MDC says to cooperate with Zacc if officials arrested

The MDC will cooperate with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in the event of a party official being arrested and investigated by the anti-graft body.

This follows the recent appointment of new ZACC officials and the almost immediate arrest of Public Service Minister Prisca Mupfumira and State Residents director Douglas Tapfuma on different cases of alleged corruption.

Social media has linked former Finance Minister and top MDC official Tendai Biti to the siphoning of National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funds during his time as Treasury boss in the now defunct Government of National Unity (GNU.

Addressing the media at the MDC headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, party spokesperson Daniel Molekele said although allegations against Biti have been restricted to social media chat, they accepted MDC top officials were not immune to the arrests.

He said the main opposition will comply with due process of the law in the event of any arrests by ZACC.

“These threats about some of our leaders being corrupt is just a public speculation and we are not under any compulsion to respond to such mere public speculation.

“But if ever there is an arrest, we are not saying that MDC leaders are immune to arrests. If due process of the law is followed, obviously we will respect that.

“But as far we are concerned, our top leaders are not corrupt people. As far we are concerned, we have credible leaders who are going to help Zimbabwe move forward…” Molekele said.

Molokele however questioned the sincerity of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s renewed anti-corruption drive saying the country’s most powerful man has proven he was not serious about fighting graft.

“A lot of people who were presumed to have externalised foreign currency never responded to the amnesty but up to today no one has been brought to book.

“So, Zanu PF has no moral capacity to fight corruption because it is the source of corruption.” – Newzimbabwe