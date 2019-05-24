MDC congress: Tsvangirai daughter to contest from hospital bed

LATE MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java is set to contest for the MDC women’s assembly secretary general post from a hospital bed.

Java, who is sitting MP for Glen View South, was involved in a Kwekwe car crash that killed two occupants who include her maternal uncle.

They were returning to Harare from a party caucus in Bulawayo.

Java is daughter to Susan Tsvangirai who died 2009 in a road crash which saw then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai escape with injuries.

She face off against Memory Mbodiya for the influential women’s job.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume confirmed Java was still in a Harare hospital.

Last week, Mafume told journalists that Java was recovering well at Harare’s Avenues Clinic.

She was said to have suffered superficial head wounds, broken left hand and a broken pelvis.

The women’s assembly congress was expected to get underway late Friday, running concurrently with the youth assembly.

The programme was set to kick-off at 2pm but accreditation had not even begun by 6pm.

Congress was set to run overnight.

