MDC Alliance leaders meet in Harare

The Principals of the MDC Alliance (grouping seven opposition parties) met for several hours in Harare this morning to deliberate on various issues on alliance programmes.

Back from South Africa where he was being treated for colon cancer, MDC Alliance leader Morgan Tsvangirai attended the meeting alongside other party leaders.

The leaders resolved that all party organs nationally from the branches to the Provinces must convene to establish alliance coordinating committees and immediately organise joint activities with specific reference to voter education and registration mobilisation at every level.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, Tsvangirai said “the National Organisers of the respective parties shall spearhead this programme with immediate effect. The Principals also established various national alliance committees which include Communications, Organising and networks, International Relations, Legal Services and Electoral Reforms, Youth and Women.”

Professor Welshman Ncube was appointed the spokesperson of the Alliance.

Tsvangirai urged Zimbabweans “to register in their numbers as we prepare for the watershed 2018 elections. At the heart of the motivation behind the formation of the MDC Alliance is to avoid splitting the vote in favour of the status quo. 2018 is a game changer and you are the game changers.” – Nehanda Radio