Matemadanda Fired From Commisariat Post

HARARE – Zanu PF has reportedly demoted Victor Matemadanda from the political commissar post over incompetence and his recent reckless remarks on the decimation of the opposition MDC Alliance.

Nehanda Radio reports that Matemadanda’s demotion was announced during the ruling party’s Politburo meeting held at its headquarters in Harare this Thursday.

Nehanda Radio’s sources claimed that Matemadanda was been fired because of his failure to conduct the recently held District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections and the “reckless” statements he made claiming Zanu PF was responsible for crippling the main opposition MDC Alliance.

Speaking at the Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Marondera on Sunday, Matemadanda took numerous jabs at MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, including saying his party is melting like a candle and they (the ruling party) are not yet done.

This comes as a number of MDC Alliance members have been defecting either to the ruling ZANU PF or rival MDC Alliance while the party’s Members of Parliament are being recalled from Parliament.

The Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) claimed on Twitter that Matemadanda has been redeployed to be the new Zimbabwe ambassador to Mozambique. Added COZWVA:

This automatically means he is No longer the NPC and deputy minister.

Nehanda Radio reports that ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa, husband to the county’s Information Minister Monica is likely to take over as Matemadanda’s successor.

More: Nehanda Radio