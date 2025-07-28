Marry Mubaiwa Loses Pretoria Mansion and Luxury Vehicles in South African Court Ruling

PRETORIA – Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga, has lost her Pretoria mansion and two luxury vehicles after the High Court of South Africa ruled that the assets were the proceeds of crime.

The judgment, handed down by Honourable Justice JJ Strijdom on December 5, 2022, under Case No. 6435/22, declared that the lavish property—Erf 191 Sterrewag, Extension 3—and two Range Rovers (registration numbers HJ40JNGP and HX615GGP) must be forfeited to the South African state under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The vehicles and property had been under a preservation order since 9 February 2022. The court has now ordered their handover to an auctioneer, with proceeds from the public sale set to compensate victims linked to the offences.

According to a statement released by Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPAZ) on Monday, the seized assets were “linked to the alleged proceeds of unlawful activities, including money laundering and illicit financial flows.”

Regional Collaboration in Asset Recovery

The NPAZ welcomed the decision, praising the close cooperation between Zimbabwean and South African authorities.

“This forfeiture action aligns with our shared obligations under international and regional instruments, including the United Nations Convention against Corruption and the SADC Protocol Against Corruption,” read part of the statement.

The NPAZ highlighted the significance of the case in the fight against cross-border financial crimes, adding, “The outcome reflects the enduring partnership between the NPA of South Africa and its Zimbabwean counterpart in addressing transnational financial crimes and the recovery of proceeds of crime.”

One of the two Range Rovers has already been sold, with proceeds reportedly set to be transferred to an unnamed victim.

Clear Message to Criminal Networks

Zimbabwean prosecutors said the ruling sends a strong warning to those who attempt to hide illicit assets across jurisdictions.

“The decisive action by the Gauteng High Court sends a clear message that crime, particularly of a transnational nature, will not be tolerated and that illicit assets have no sanctuary within the region,” said the NPAZ.

Special recognition was given to South Africa’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), which was praised for its “professional and principled handling of the matter.”

The NPAZ reaffirmed its commitment to cross-border justice, stating: “We continue to work closely with our domestic and international partners to ensure that no one is above the law and that criminal gains are pursued wherever they may be hidden.”

Marry Mubaiwa, a former model and businesswoman, has not yet publicly commented on the court’s decision.