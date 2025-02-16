Sean Mnangagwa Commanding a Military Battalion Hunting Down Geza

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Tensions within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, have reached a boiling point as infighting intensifies over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial bid to extend his term to 2030.

The power struggle has taken a dramatic turn, with reports of a failed military operation allegedly orchestrated by soldiers loyal to Major Sean Mnangagwa, the president’s son, to capture Bombshell Geza, a key figure in the War Veterans’ opposition to Mnangagwa’s extended rule.

According to sources close to the matter, Bombshell Geza, a vocal critic of the president’s ambitions, has been in hiding at a secure location. Soldiers allegedly attempted to seize him in a covert operation, but the mission failed, resulting in violent skirmishes. The incident has further exposed the deep fractures within Zanu PF and the lengths to which factions are willing to go to secure their interests.

“It was chaos. Small arms gunfire erupted, and it was clear that this was not just a political dispute but a full-blown battle for control,” an anonymous source revealed. The failed operation has raised concerns about the militarisation of Zimbabwe’s political landscape and the potential for further violence as the 2030 succession debate rages on.

President Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 following a military-assisted coup that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe, has faced growing opposition within his own party. His bid to extend his rule to 2030 has been met with resistance from factions who argue that the move undermines democratic principles and risks destabilizing the country.

The involvement of Major Sean Mnangagwa in the alleged operation has added a new layer of complexity to the crisis. Critics accuse the president of nepotism and using his family to consolidate power, while supporters argue that the younger Mnangagwa is merely protecting his father’s legacy.

Meanwhile, ordinary Zimbabweans are growing increasingly weary of the political infighting. “Manje maCitizens will come to KG6 kana zvadaro,” one Harare resident remarked, suggesting that the public may soon take matters into their own hands if the situation continues to deteriorate.

Political analysts warn that the ongoing turmoil could have far-reaching consequences for Zimbabwe’s stability.

“The infighting within Zanu PF is not just a party issue; it’s a national crisis,” said Dr. Tendai Moyo, a political science lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe. “If left unchecked, it could lead to widespread unrest and further economic decline.”

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on Zanu PF’s next moves. Will President Mnangagwa succeed in his bid to extend his term, or will the internal resistance force a change in direction? For now, the streets remain tense, and the future of Zimbabwe hangs in the balance.

