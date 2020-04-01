Mahere blamed for Chamisa’s woes

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena has accused prominent activist Advocate Fadzayi Mahere of being behind the ouster of Nelson Chamisa from the helm of MDC. In an unprovoked and unsolicited tweet on Wednesday Wadyajena tore into Advocate Mahere saying, “Cosying up to this sly Microbe lady (Fadzayi Mahere) was Chamisa’s downfall.

She‘s BAADDD news. Full of hate for her country and its people and takes money from ANYONE for her OWN interests. In working circles, she’s known for her famous inferiority complex and belief that Americans and Europeans are superior!”

This is not the first time that Wadyajena has been accused of making sexist and condescending comments against females. Recently during the portfolio committee on Agriculture proceedings, he was widely criticized for denigrating Lynette Veremu the GMAZ General Manager when he questioned the employment procedure that she went through.

