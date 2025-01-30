Local Govt Minister Turns Ministry into Zanu PF Commissariat Department for 2030 Campaign

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Daniel Garwe, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Local Government and Public Works, has come under fire for allegedly abandoning his official duties and transforming his ministry into a campaign arm for Zanu PF.

The minister is accused of spearheading efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term to 2030, a move that has sparked widespread criticism and accusations of political manipulation.

During a handover ceremony of title deeds to government employees at Masvingo Polytechnic today, Garwe reportedly urged civil servants to rally behind the controversial proposal to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency. In a statement that has drawn sharp condemnation, Garwe warned that those who oppose the extension would “die from high blood pressure,” a remark interpreted as both a threat and an attempt to intimidate dissenters.

Title Deeds as Political Tools

The event, ostensibly aimed at empowering civil servants through property ownership, has been criticized as a thinly veiled political strategy to garner support for Mnangagwa’s extended rule. Analysts argue that the allocation of title deeds is being used as a tool to gain political leverage, particularly as resistance to Mnangagwa’s prolonged presidency grows.

“This is a clear case of using state resources and programs to advance a political agenda,” said political analyst Tendai Moyo.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe has told civil servants in Masvingo to rally behind extending President Mnangagwa’s term to 2030. Garwe said those who don’t support the idea will die from blood pressure. He was speaking during the hand over of title… pic.twitter.com/4xc6Wb9ctn — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) January 30, 2025

“The distribution of title deeds should be a purely administrative process, not a platform for campaigning. It undermines the integrity of public institutions and exploits the vulnerabilities of civil servants who are desperate for housing security.”

Mnangagwa’s 2030 Ambitions

President Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 following a military-assisted transition that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe, has faced increasing scrutiny over his leadership. Critics accuse him of failing to deliver on promises of economic reform and democratic governance. The push to extend his term to 2030 has further fueled concerns about authoritarianism and the erosion of democratic norms in Zimbabwe.

Garwe’s remarks in Masvingo are seen as part of a broader strategy by Zanu PF to consolidate power ahead of the 2028 elections. The ruling party has been accused of using state institutions, resources, and programs to suppress opposition and rally support for its agenda.

Civil Servants Caught in the Crossfire

Civil servants, who have long struggled with low salaries and poor working conditions, are increasingly being drawn into the political fray. The title deeds initiative, while ostensibly beneficial, has been criticized for creating a dependency on the government and coercing civil servants into supporting Zanu PF’s political ambitions.

“This is a classic case of political patronage,” said labour rights activist Linda Chikwanda.

“By offering title deeds, the government is essentially buying loyalty from civil servants. It’s a dangerous precedent that undermines the independence of the civil service and entrenches political manipulation.”

Public Backlash and Calls for Accountability

Garwe’s comments have sparked outrage among opposition parties, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens. Many have taken to social media to condemn the minister’s remarks, with some calling for his resignation.

“Minister Garwe’s statement is not only irresponsible but also a blatant abuse of power,” said opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

“We cannot allow our government to be turned into a campaign machine for Zanu PF. The people of Zimbabwe deserve leaders who prioritize their welfare, not their political survival.”

Civic organizations have also called for greater accountability and transparency in the allocation of title deeds, urging the government to ensure that such programs are free from political interference.

A Broader Pattern of Political Manipulation

This incident is not isolated. Over the years, Zanu PF has been accused of using state resources and programs to bolster its political standing. From agricultural inputs to housing schemes, critics argue that the ruling party has consistently leveraged public initiatives to reward supporters and punish dissenters.

As Zimbabwe grapples with economic challenges, including hyperinflation, unemployment, and a collapsing healthcare system, many fear that the focus on political survival is diverting attention from urgent national issues.

The controversy surrounding Garwe’s remarks and the alleged politicization of the title deeds program is likely to intensify debates about governance and democracy in Zimbabwe. With the 2028 elections on the horizon, the ruling party’s tactics are expected to face increasing scrutiny both domestically and internationally.

For now, the incident in Masvingo serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Zimbabwe’s democracy and the urgent need for reforms to ensure that public institutions serve the people, not political interests.

Reporting from Masvingo, with additional analysis and context.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...