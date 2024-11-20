Leaders push for Zimbabwe to rejoin the Commonwealth

Spread the love

HARARE – Commonwealth leaders are pushing ahead with an attempt to bring Zimbabwe back into the organization, despite a report by its own observers that casts doubt on the integrity of the African country’s latest election.

A confidential report by the Commonwealth’s secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, concludes that Zimbabwe has made “remarkable democratic progress” and would “flourish once again” if it is readmitted to the Commonwealth.

The 52-page report, seen by The Globe and Mail, acknowledges that Zimbabwe still has “challenges” on issues such as political prisoners, repression of civil society and restrictions on political activity.

But an “overwhelming number” of Commonwealth member states believe readmission would help Zimbabwe to improve its democratic processes, the report says.

Canada and other Commonwealth members are facing pressure to give their views on Zimbabwe’s readmission within weeks.

“I now invite Heads of Government to make known to me their views on Zimbabwe’s request to rejoin the Commonwealth,” Ms. Scotland said in a letter to diplomats from Canada and other member states last month, giving them a deadline of November 26 to reply.

If there are no objections, she said, she will invite Zimbabwe to make a formal application, the final stage before it can rejoin the Commonwealth.

The case for readmission, however, is undermined by a critical report from the Commonwealth observers who monitored Zimbabwe’s election in 2023.

The report was completed in early 2024 but was not made public for most of this year.

The report is still not listed on the main public pages of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s website, although in recent days it has been released to those who request it.

The 108-page report says the Zimbabwe election had deficiencies that “call into question the credibility, transparency and inclusivity of the election.” It says the Commonwealth observer group was unable to endorse the vote because of significant issues before and during the election, including a lack of reform on political party registration, campaign finance and the election commission, and a media landscape that was heavily biased toward the state.

The deficiencies were “significant enough to severely affect” the credibility of the election, the report says.

“The government, unfortunately, has not demonstrated the level of commitment to democratic reform that its citizens hope for,” it adds.

Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth in 2002 after it was widely criticized for its farm seizures, rigged elections and human-rights abuses. Its long-ruling president, Robert Mugabe, responded by angrily withdrawing from the organization.

But his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took office after a military coup in 2017, announced in 2018 that he was seeking readmission to the Commonwealth, as part of a broader strategy to regain access to foreign investment and international loans.

He then won much-disputed elections in 2018 and 2023, although some international observers questioned many elements of both votes.

Global Affairs Canada, in response to questions from The Globe, said Canada is considering Ms. Scotland’s recommendations and the report of the election observers.

“Our analysis will consider Commonwealth reporting on the situation in Zimbabwe, as well as other sources,” said James Wanki, a spokesperson for the department.

Any prospective member of the Commonwealth “must demonstrate, through clear and concrete actions, its commitment to the core principles and values of the Commonwealth Charter,” he told The Globe.

Charmaine Wright, a spokesperson for the Commonwealth Secretariat, said the report by Ms. Scotland is being kept confidential because it is for the consideration of Commonwealth member states to help them make an “informed decision” about Zimbabwe’s possible membership.

“The readmission of member countries has a robust membership process that includes consultation with stakeholders and reviews of the information provided,” she said in response to questions from The Globe.

The Commonwealth, according to its charter, promotes the principles of “free and democratic societies” – including human rights, the rule of law and freedom of expression.

But critics say that these principles are increasingly jeopardized by its decision to admit countries such as Rwanda, Gabon and Togo, which are heavily authoritarian states with poor records on human rights.

In 2022, the Commonwealth decided to hold its heads of government summit in Rwanda, despite evidence that Rwandan security agencies have imprisoned and killed dissidents.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change, says it strongly opposes the country’s bid to rejoin the Commonwealth.

Its spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, said the Commonwealth should reject Zimbabwe’s application because of the country’s “gross violations” of democracy and human rights, including tainted elections, voter intimidation, manipulation and corruption by its election commission, and “unprecedented attacks” on the opposition.

Most African countries appear to support Zimbabwe’s bid for readmission. But other countries are less keen. A number of British politicians have argued that Zimbabwe is far from ready to rejoin the Commonwealth.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...