Khupe regains Harvest House control

HARARE – MDC youths aligned to secretary general Douglas Mwonzora yesterday kicked out their colleagues led by Harare province chairperson Paul Gorekore from Harvest House.
Gorekore took over control of the building in September as he tried to force Thokozani Khupe and Nelson Chamisa to engage in unity talks.
Gorekore confirmed his group’s eviction saying they were forced to leave their belongings inside.
He added that they were assaulted with iron bars and said that the youths did not have an eviction order.
Meanwhile, the Acting MDC leader Thokozani Khupe was yesterday treated to a standing ovation from almost all Zanu-PF legislators in parliament yesterday after she vowed to dialogue with President Mnangagwa despite critics labelling her a sell-out.
She said as leader of the opposition in parliament she would not only concentrate on criticizing the government but would proffer solutions.
She said she would rather be a sell-out if it means doing good to the over 14 million Zimbabweans.
She added that once elections are gone, the country should start helping each other to advance the country’s development.
Meanwhile, the circus within the opposition MDC continued yesterday when MDC Alliance MPs walked out on MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe as she made her maiden speech in Parliament.
Khupe, who recently bounced back to the National Assembly as a proportional representative MP after her recall on MDC Alliance MPs, was cheered by Zanu-PF MPs throughout her speech.
All the MPs from the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance stood up and walked out as Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi recognised her during a debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Thursday.