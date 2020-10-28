Khupe regains Harvest House control

HARARE – MDC youths aligned to secretary general Douglas Mwonzora yesterday kicked out their colleagues led by Harare province chairperson Paul Gorekore from Harvest House.

Gorekore took over control of the building in September as he tried to force Thokozani Khupe and Nelson Chamisa to engage in unity talks.

Gorekore confirmed his group’s eviction saying they were forced to leave their belongings inside.

He added that they were assaulted with iron bars and said that the youths did not have an eviction order.