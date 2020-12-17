Khupe and MDC-T dismiss claims Mwonzora stole party money

HARARE – MDC-T acting president Thokozani Khupe has refuted allegations made by one Leonard Chisvo that secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora stole $300 000 Zimbabwe dollars from party coffers.

In a letter addressed to The Officer In Charge, ZRP Highlands, Khupe said no money was ever stolen from the party, let alone by Mwonzora. She wrote:

“It has come to our attention from press reports that one Leonard Chisvo approached your good offices and filed criminal charges against Senator Douglas Togaraseyi Mwonzora.

“From these reports, it appears that Mr Chisvo alleges that Senator Mwonzora stole ZWL$300 000 from the MDCT.

“The said Mr Chiavo is not known to us as he is not our official nor does he sit in any party organ. He therefore does not have any power to represent us.

“We also have gathered from press reports that the said Mr Chisvo misrepresented to you that the National Executive Committee of the party had resolved to file these charges. This is not true.

“The National Executive Committee never sat as alleged by Mr Chisvo. As a party, we never at any time made any such resolution.

“For the avoidance of doubt from our records, no money was ever stolen from our party by anyone let alone Senator Mwonzora.

“All our monies have been fully accounted for and all transactions were above board. In short, Senator Mwonzora did not steal any money from MDCT as alleged by Mr Chisvo.

“We are surprised that after reporting this matter to you Mr Chisvo would go to the press to publish these allegations himself.

“We hope this clarifies issues,” the party said.

In a statement on Wednesday, acting national spokesperson Tapiwa Mashakada said the party’s Finance and Administration Committee and the National Standing Committee probed the matter and concluded that the allegations were false. Said Mashakada:

The so-called looted funds were in fact disbursed as part payment to our legal defence team whom we owe lots of money. Our excellent legal team has won all the 20 lawsuits so far mounted against the MDC-T by our detractors.

Mashakada said the person who reported the matter to the Highlands Police, Jealous Chisvo has no right to act on behalf of the MDC-T.

Mwonzora, acting party president Thokozani Khupe, chairperson Morgen Komichi and former organising secretary Elias Mudzuri are set to tussle for the presidency at the party’s extraordinary congress scheduled for 19 December 2020.