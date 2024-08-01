Kazembe says state ready to quash planned opposition protests

Spread the love

HARARE – Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has issued a chilling warning against opposition activists and civil society allies he accused of plans to roll out protests and render the country ungovernable ahead of the SADC summit this month.

Kazembe was addressing the media during a briefing attended by Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and a handful high ranking police officers in Harare on Thursday.

Zimbabwe hosts the SADC Summit in Harare 17 August with 15 heads of states and their delegations set to land into the country for the high-profile regional indaba.

SADC leaders fly into a restive Zimbabwean situation in which 78 activists from the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have been languishing in remand prison since their arrest June 16, 2024 charged with attending an illegal gathering.

They have been denied bail by Zimbabwean courts since their arrest.

The opposition accuses the country’s judiciary of being captured by the country’s rulers and passing unfavourable rulings against Zanu PF opponents.

“Fellow citizens, we note with serious concern the relentless efforts by some misguided political activists who are trying hard to foment unrest and disturb the smooth hosting of the summit,” Kazembe said while addressing the media at government’s Mukwati Building, where the Home Affairs ministry offices are.

Home Affairs Minister Security Update ahead of the SADC Summit. Minister Kazembe Kazembe warning to ‘protest organizers’, he says, “We have already established their modus operandi.” Video Credit: @ChrisChibvuri pic.twitter.com/K1PHcp4aVR — ZiFM Stereo (@ZiFMStereo) August 1, 2024

“The security cluster is aware of the secret meetings being held locally and outside the country by those seeking to unleash civil disobedience.”

His comments follow renewed clampdown on opposition gatherings by government which accuses opponents of attempts to destabilise and embarrass the country as it prepares to host the SADC summit.

On Wednesday, prominent rights defenders Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Vusumuzi Sibanda and Samuel Gwenzi were ejected from their plane by police as they prepared to fly out via the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

They were being accused of disorderly conduct when they visited the Harare magistrates court before to show solidarity with former CCC senator Jameson Timba and 77 other activists who remain in custody.

Over a dozen CCC activists who include an opposition legislator were also arrested in Kariba on Wednesday during a protest against the continued detention of Timba and party activists.

Opposition leaders Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume have also threatened to roll out peaceful protests against the government.

Kazembe said the Zanu PF led government will stop at nothing to repel ongoing and planned protests.

“We will not be apologetic to exercise that mandate given the will of the people through universally acknowledged processes,” he said.

“It must be recognised that those pushing for protest did not exploit internal legal remedies to their purported electoral grievances.

“They instead, think that political power can be obtained undemocratically and unconstitutionally.”

He said adequate measures had been put in place to “rein” in opposition activists he accused of holding the misguided view “that only them and their leader (Nelson Chamisa) should lead government.”

“Historically, the opposition has never held any peaceful demonstrations,” he added.

“It is indeed disappointing to note the misplaced priorities of sections of the opposition who are agitated to stir civil unrest at a time focus should be on hosting the summit.

“The timing of the push for demonstrations is not surprising. It has historic footprints.”

Kazembe said, “We have gone through such episodes before and are prepared for same.

“The attempts at rendering the country ungovernable would be met with befitting responses.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...