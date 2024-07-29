Kasukuwere Warns Corrupt Zanu PF Members: “We’re Coming for You”

Spread the love

HARARE,- Former Zimbabwean government official Saviour Kasukuwere has issued a stern warning to corrupt elements within the ruling Zanu PF party, declaring an imminent crackdown on corruption.

Kasukuwere, who has held various ministerial positions and is a former Zanu PF stalwart, made the statement during a public address. He emphasized his commitment to rooting out corruption, which has been a significant issue in Zimbabwean politics.

“We’re coming for you,” Kasukuwere declared, directing his message to those within Zanu PF who have engaged in corrupt activities. “The days of impunity are over. We will ensure that those who have looted and misused public resources are held accountable.”

Kasukuwere’s comments come amid growing public dissatisfaction with corruption and economic mismanagement in Zimbabwe. The country has been grappling with severe economic challenges, including hyperinflation, unemployment, and shortages of essential goods, which many attribute to corrupt practices within the government and ruling party.

In his address, Kasukuwere called for transparency and accountability, urging fellow Zimbabweans to join the fight against corruption. He also highlighted the need for systemic reforms to prevent further corruption and ensure good governance.

“Zimbabwe deserves better,” he said. “We must build a nation where integrity and accountability are at the core of our governance. It’s time to take a stand and reclaim our country from the grip of corruption.”

Kasukuwere’s remarks have garnered significant attention and support from various sectors of society, including opposition parties, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens. Many see his stance as a necessary step towards addressing the deep-rooted issues that have hindered Zimbabwe’s progress.

As the country prepares for the upcoming elections, the issue of corruption is expected to be a major talking point. Kasukuwere’s bold stance is likely to influence the political discourse and could lead to increased pressure on Zanu PF to address internal corruption.

Kasukuwere, once a close ally of former President Robert Mugabe, has had a contentious relationship with the current administration. He fled Zimbabwe in 2017 following the military intervention that led to Mugabe’s ouster and has since been a vocal critic of the government.

Kasukuwere’s latest statements reflect a broader movement within Zimbabwe seeking to address corruption and promote better governance. Whether his efforts will lead to tangible changes remains to be seen, but his call to action has certainly resonated with many Zimbabweans tired of corruption and economic hardship.

Saviour Kasukuwere’s declaration of a crackdown on corrupt Zanu PF members marks a significant development in Zimbabwean politics. As the nation continues to struggle with economic difficulties, the push for accountability and integrity in governance is more crucial than ever. Kasukuwere’s bold stance may serve as a catalyst for broader efforts to combat corruption and promote transparency in Zimbabwe.

Source: News Day

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...