Kasukuwere Rallies Zimbabweans to Resist Mnangagwa’s 2030 Power Grab

HARARE – Former Zanu PF political commissar and minister Saviour Kasukuwere has called on Zimbabweans to unite against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged plan to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional limit of 2028.

Speaking from exile in South Africa, Kasukuwere criticised Mnangagwa’s political agenda, labelling it a clear attempt at state capture and power consolidation for self-serving ends.

The controversial proposal centres on amending the constitution to allow Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 or beyond. Kasukuwere described the plan as a grave threat to Zimbabwe’s democracy, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.

Kasukuwere warned that amending the constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure represents a calculated assault on governance principles.

“The constitution is the supreme law of the land, designed to protect against authoritarianism and the abuse of power. Any attempt to alter it for personal gain undermines its sanctity and sets a dangerous precedent for future leaders,” he said.

He also accused Mnangagwa of orchestrating this move with the complicity of some opposition figures, creating a facade of inclusivity while dismantling essential democratic checks and balances.

The former minister highlighted the broader context of Zimbabwe’s protracted economic crisis, arguing that the government’s priorities are misaligned with the needs of the people.

“Zimbabwe’s economy continues to falter, with industries shutting down and citizens struggling to survive. Instead of addressing these hardships, resources are being diverted to political machinations aimed at entrenching Mnangagwa’s rule,” Kasukuwere said.

He criticised the 2017 military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, saying it had failed to bring the promised reforms and instead entrenched corruption and mismanagement.

Kasukuwere urged Zimbabweans to rise against the proposed amendments, warning that failure to act would further erode the country’s sovereignty and democratic integrity.

“This moment represents a critical juncture for Zimbabwe. The proposed constitutional amendments are not merely an issue for the political elite; they are a direct threat to the nation’s future. Civil society, political parties, religious groups, and ordinary citizens must unite to resist this assault on democracy,” he said.

He outlined a multipronged approach to challenge the plan, including legal action, public protests, and international advocacy.

Kasukuwere stressed that Zimbabweans must seize this opportunity to reject Mnangagwa’s 2030 plan and restore hope for future generations.

“The fight to restore Zimbabwe’s dignity and integrity will not be easy, but it is necessary. By standing together, we can turn this crisis into an opportunity to rebuild the nation,” he concluded.

As the political drama unfolds, Zimbabweans face a defining moment in their struggle for justice, stability, and progress.

