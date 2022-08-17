Justice Wadyajena to have a night in jail

Justice Mayor Wadyajena and his co accused have been denied by the court after the state brought a strong case and opposing the bail application.
The matter has been postponed to Thursday for continuation of the hearing.
Wadyajena’s runners (names withheld) were seen at the Magistrate’s court flaunting money claiming that they had $100 000 usd ready cash to secure bail for Wadyajena and no one would refuse such an amount.
The runner said, “Mayor has money and he will be sleeping at his mansion today.”
The runner boasted that,”Our boss is facing a 5 million USD charge but he wasn’t handcuffed yet broke people like Karoro (former deputy minister) face a $15 000 charge and appear before the courts handcuffed, that would never happen to Mayor he is well connected and the Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe would never allow that our boss be handcuffed.”
The runners parked posh cars inside the magistrate’s court and claimed that they would not go home without their boss.
Analysts however said that Wadyajena might not have 100 000 usd liquid cash as he has hit hard times of late.
Nixon Mangwiro a political analyst based in Cape Town South Africa said, “It is worrying that Wadyajena faces a 5 million USD charge which makes him a D class offender goes to prison without handcuffs whilst Karoro a C class offender of a lesser value goes to court handcuffed. The selective application of the rules raises eyebrows and leaves one concerned if others are given 5 star treatment in the eyes of the law.”