Justice Wadyajena to have a night in jail

Justice Mayor Wadyajena and his co accused have been denied by the court after the state brought a strong case and opposing the bail application.

The matter has been postponed to Thursday for continuation of the hearing.

Wadyajena’s runners (names withheld) were seen at the Magistrate’s court flaunting money claiming that they had $100 000 usd ready cash to secure bail for Wadyajena and no one would refuse such an amount.

The runner said, “Mayor has money and he will be sleeping at his mansion today.”