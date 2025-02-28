Journalist Blessed Mhlanga to spend 2 more weeks in prison as bail denied

Spread the love

HARARE — Alpha Media Holdings publisher Trevor Ncube on Friday condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration after a Harare magistrate denied bail to journalist Blessed Mhlanga.

“It is saddening, it is heart-breaking, but it was to be expected,” Ncube told reporters outside the court. “The real surprise would have been if the court had seriously applied itself to the case before it.”

Harare Magistrate Farai Gwatima denied Mhlanga bail, remanding him in custody until March 14.

“The release of the accused would put the nation in unrest and undermine peace and security,” Gwatima ruled.

Following the decision, Ncube decried what he called the “selective application of the law” in Zimbabwe.

“Blessed did not say any of the things he is accused of saying. He is not HSTV or AMH—he is simply a journalist practicing his profession, which is constitutionally protected,” Ncube said.

He accused the judiciary of operating under Mnangagwa’s control.

“President Mnangagwa owns the courts. They have said they own the military, they own the police, and they will do as they please. What we saw today is not justice. It is not fair, and it is not supported by our Constitution,” he said.

Ncube warned that the ruling put journalists at risk.

“It is clear that under these circumstances, you do this job at your own risk. The courts will not protect you; they will side with the regime. But this should not make us afraid. We must continue to do what is right—by the law, by our Constitution, and by the public,” he said.

He also linked the case to Zimbabwe’s broader business environment, arguing that a fair legal system was crucial to the country’s credibility.

“The application of the law must reflect fairness and justice. What happened today is a bad reflection on our country,” Ncube said. – ZimLive

