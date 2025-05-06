Journalist Blessed Mhlanga granted $500 bail after two-month prison hell

Spread the love

HARARE – The High Court on Tuesday ended journalist Blessed Mhlanga’s two-month pre-trial detention, releasing him on $500 bail.

Justice Gibson Mandaza, after hearing arguments from the HStv reporter said he was “of the view that he is entitled to bail.”

The journalist was arrested on February 24 on charges of inciting violence after allegedly broadcasting a video statement by war veteran Blessed Geza demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s immediate resignation. HSTv has also been charged.

Mhlanga was twice denied bail, first by a magistrate and on appeal at the High Court before his latest bid for freedom.

Justice Mandaza shot down prosecution arguments that Mhlanga would abscond, ruling that this can be addressed by imposing conditions.

Said the judge: “After hearing submissions by both counsel, this court is of the view that the appellant is entitled to bail.

“The appellant is be hereby granted bail. He is ordered to deposit US$500 bail not US$200 as has been suggested by his counsel.”

Mandaza also ordered Mhlanga not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at his given address until his matter is finalised.

The journalist was ordered to surrender his passport with the clerk of court and to report at the police once every Friday at CID Law and Order.

Mhlanga’s arrest drew worldwide condemnation and activist in London, United Kingdom, had announced plans to confront first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa when she attends a conference there in June. – ZimLive

