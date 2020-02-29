‘Jonathan Moyo on mission to divide MDC for Mnangagwa’ – Report

A NEWLY formed pressure group, Citizens Under Bondage, Friday accused former Zanu-PF Politburo member, Jonathan Moyo of interfering with the operations of MDC and causing serious fissures within the main opposition, according to an online publication.

Last week, Moyo, who is in exile, publicly acknowledged that he was an MDC supporter but had no intention of becoming a member of the party.

Moyo and his allies, former Cabinet Ministers Patrick Zhuwao who is also in exile and former Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi, are reported to have funded part of the MDC media campaign in the 2018 elections.

However, the little known outfit, Citizens Under Bondage, held a press conference at the Media Centre in Harare, Friday where it accused Moyo of fanning divisions in the MDC.

“It is Jonathan Moyo who has captured Chamisa and forced him to hold crucial MDC Alliance events outside Harvest House,” said Citizens Under Bondage spokespersons, Alligator Moyo and Tarengwa Madziwa in a joint statement.

Harvest House, rechristened Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, is the headquarters of the MDC and is located in central Harare.

“There are tensions in the MDC over the control of the party by the likes of Jonathan Moyo and his local based friend Edmund Kudzayi. This was witnessed yesterday (Thursday) at the launch of PRICE document, a product of Jonathan Moyo at SAPES Trust,” the outfit said.

PRICE (20 Principles for Reliable Inclusive and Credible Elections in Zimbabwe), is an MDC election policy document that was launched Thursday by Chamisa.

“SAPES is owned by Jonathan Moyo’s friend Ibbo Mandaza who doesn’t see eye to eye with David Coltart.”

Coltart is the MDC Treasurer General.

“As you witnessed, key leaders such as Chalton Hwende were absent for he is battling his treason case in courts. So bitterness of Hwende is because he is not receiving support on his court case as (Job) Sikhala did in Masvingo.”

However, MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele dismissed the claims as ‘nonsense’ insisting the main opposition party was ‘uncapturable’.

Molokele said his party was instead capturing former Zanu-PF members to join MDC.

“That’s nonsense. The MDC is ‘uncapturable’. In fact, it has captured most of these former Zanu-PF members. Most of them have confirmed to have voted for the MDC and President Nelson Chamisa,” said Molokele.

“We determine where we want to host our events be it Stodart (Hall) or at Rufaro Stadium or at the Ambassador Hotel.

“Only today (Friday) President Nelson Chamisa hosted a mayor’s forum for all our elected mayors at MRT House. To claim that the MDC has been captured is hogwash and utter balderdash.”