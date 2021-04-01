Jonathan Moyo admits MDC-A members are defecting to Zanu PF

Zimbabwe’s exiled former Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Jonathan Moyo has accused the Chairman of the National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe Board of Directors, Daniel Mackenzie Ncube of bribing MDC officials to join Zanu PF.

Ncube who is also Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson has dismissed the allegations claiming the ruling party had “attractive policies”. Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, Moyo said:

DANIEL MACKENZIE NCUBE, Chairman of NOIC (Pvt) Ltd Board of Directors & ZanuPF Midlands provincial Chairman, is Mnangagwa’s key moneyman for buying defectors from the MDC in the Midlands & Matabeleland provinces. He was recently rebuffed by Abednico Bhebhe, who’s rejoined MDC-A!

Responding to questions by Nehanda Radio, Ncube said the MDC officials were being lured by good policies being implemented by the ruling party therefore, there was no need for him to bribe anyone. He said:

“It doesn’t need one to be a rocket scientist to see that the opposition is falling by its own sword. That’s why in recent months Zanu PF has been receiving opposition members in droves and we will continue to welcome them to the revolutionary party. Zanu PF is a big family and new members are welcome to join us.

“Therefore, claims that I have been buying people from the opposition in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces to join Zanu PF are not only ridiculous but also laughable and absurd. People who are peddling such false narratives in their warped minds should wake up and smell the coffee.

“The revolutionary train under the command of Cde E D Mnangagwa is now unstoppable. The opposition is burning and it is now clutching on straws.

The only convincing which former opposition members need to join Zanu PF are the people centred policies which are being rolled out by the government not money.

A number of senior MDC (MDC-T and MDC Alliance) including Obert Gutu, Blessing Chebundo, and Lilian Timveos recently joined ZANU PF with some analysts saying the desertions were for greedy reasons.

Some argue that the ruling party was probably using dirty secrets of members who are defecting to force them to jump the ship.

Others observe that whilst the ruling party did not create the leadership crisis in the MDC, it was obviously capitalising on it to further destabilise the main opposition in the country.

More: Nehanda Radio