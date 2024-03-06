James Manyika: I will not go around the world saying ‘Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe’, only for Zimbabwe to embarrass me

Spread the love

James Manyika, Google’s Senior Vice President in charge of Artificial Intelligence, was not mincing his words when a reporter asked him the age-old question; what can you do for your country?

Manyika was recently in Victoria Falls attending the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, a major summit that gathered Africa’s finance ministers and top bankers. After a handshake with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a Radio Zimbabwe reporter asked him; you’ve done well where you are, how can you help Zimbabwe on AI?

It’s a two-way street, he said, repeatedly.

“When I think about how I can help Zimbabwe, it’s a two-way street. There are things that I am doing, I have helped set up scholarships and fellowships to help Zimbabweans get access to resources and opportunities. But Zimbabwe has to do some things too. It must make it easy for people like me to help. It’s a two-way street,” he said.

Echoing the frustrations of many patriots who have tried to promote their homeland in different ways, Manyika said his country had a way of embarrassing its own.

“It’s not a one-way street. It’s not that I will go around the world saying ‘Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe’, only for Zimbabwe to embarrass me. It doesn’t work. That’s what we need between those of us outside, and those at home. Let’s help each other to uplift Zimbabwe.”

Last year, Manyika was named among the Top 100 people in AI by TIME magazine. He told the magazine that Zimbabwe’s past history of racial discrimination inspired some of his views on the risks of AI. According to TIME, Manyika says Rhodesia had a “deep impact” on his approach to AI and ascertaining the scenarios that should be prevented. Facial recognition tools in the hands of an oppressive government, for example, could be disastrous, he said.

At the summit, Manyika spoke about the opportunities for AI in Africa, which include healthcare and climate monitoring. He also cautioned that AI had its downsides, including its likely impact on jobs. To deal with this, he said African youths need training to help them adapt to new technologies like AI.

Source: NewZwire

