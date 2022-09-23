Jailed Zimbabwean legislator pens letter warning the President

INCARCERATED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Job Sikhala has penned another letter from his prison cell warning the government that Zimbabweans were frustrated and likely to revolt in protest against his continued incarceration.

The lawmaker said the unfolding situation was unstoppable.

Sikhala was arrested together with lawmaker Godfrey Sithole and 14 other party activists for allegedly inciting violence to avenge the death of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

The activists reached 100th day in prison on the 21st of September.

They have all been denied bail by both the Magistrates and High Courts several times and they believe their continued persecution is politically motivated to silence the opposition.

However in a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Sikhala said Zimbabweans were not cowards and were waiting for the right moment.

“Your overwhelming support is echoing here through the walls of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. We are not criminals. We are political prisoners of a regime that is scared of its people.

“It must be known, however, that Zimbabweans are not fools nor cowards as envisaged. They are just cautious and patient. Hassan Omar Al Bashir thought likewise in Sudan before people’s power taught him otherwise.

“The people of Zimbabwe are boiling with anger, and it has reached a tipping point. Even accomplices in our persecution know it. Zimbabwe is a country of the unhappy, poverty stricken and tormented souls, our persecution and torment are a testimony of the generality of every Zimbabwean,” Sikhala said.

Sikhala also asked Zimbabweans to continue supporting them and speak about injustices against the opposition.

“The hour of the people’s power shall come, and we shall have tears of joy. We shall be witnesses to this grand occasion during our lifetime. Your support, dear Zimbabweans, is needed most during this crucial hour of our country’s history.

“We seek your full resolve to stand with us and speak out about injustices of the movement being perpetrated upon us,” he said.