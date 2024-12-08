Increased Purge on Chiwenga’s Allies, Amid Push to Extend Mnangagwa’s Presidency

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, is embroiled in a bitter internal power struggle as suspensions and purges target officials perceived to oppose efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond 2028. The conflict, which has escalated since the party’s October conference in Bulawayo, exposes deep divisions within Zanu-PF over succession plans and the controversial “2030 project.”

In October, Zanu-PF officially resolved to back Mnangagwa for a term extension until 2030. However, the President has publicly maintained that he will not seek to exceed his constitutionally mandated two terms, creating confusion and fueling factional tensions. Critics accuse powerful party figures of sidelining potential rivals in a bid to control the race for Mnangagwa’s eventual successor.

Chiwenga Faction Under Fire

At the centre of the turmoil is Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, widely regarded as a leading contender to succeed Mnangagwa. Alleged supporters of Chiwenga are being purged on charges of disloyalty.

Masvingo province, a traditional Zanu-PF stronghold, has emerged as a hotspot for infighting. Simon Muchafa, a provincial executive member, ignited controversy when he accused retired army general Engelbert Rugeje of backing Chiwenga. In a leaked audio recording, Muchafa declared he would not support a presidential candidate from outside Masvingo, signalling his opposition to Chiwenga.

Following these remarks, over ten provincial members were slapped with prohibition orders, including youth leader Brighton Mushekwa and Kudakwashe Gopo. Provincial leaders, including Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira, accused them of aligning with Chiwenga and accepting bribes to undermine the “2030 project.”

Despite Muchafa’s inflammatory statements, he has not faced disciplinary action, raising concerns about fairness in the purge process. Meanwhile, the composition of the provincial disciplinary committee has come under scrutiny, with figures linked to Chiwenga reportedly sidelined, further intensifying suspicions of bias.

Purges Spread Nationwide

The crackdown extends beyond Masvingo. In Chiredzi, key figures such as Israel Lunga, Levy Gumbo, and Felix Bangu have been removed. In Harare, Emmanuel Juta faces a disciplinary hearing on December 11th after receiving a prohibition order.

In Mashonaland East, Provincial Minister Aplonia Munzverengi and Uzumba MP Wiriranai Muchemwa are reportedly next in line for disciplinary action over alleged ties to the so-called “Hwedza project,” a rival faction.

Fallout and Growing Divisions

The escalating factionalism is now spilling into the public domain. Former Masvingo Provincial Commissar Isaac Makomichi, suspended after questioning the “2030 project,” defended his stance. “You should not suspend someone for asking,” he said, questioning the legitimacy of extending Mnangagwa’s term when the President himself had expressed intent to retire in 2028.

Zanu-PF’s internal strife highlights growing tensions over succession and the push for political dominance. The “2030 project” has become both a rallying point and a source of division, with its political fallout likely to shape the future of the ruling party as it approaches the next election.

Source: Online

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...