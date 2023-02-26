I am not a Zanu PF front-man, says high-rising Zimbabwean opposition leader Chapman

DEMOCRATIC Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Robert Chapman has shrugged off the ‘puppet’ tag ahead of the upcoming general elections, instead accusing the traditional opposition groupings of working in cahoots with Zanu PF.

Chapman announced his presidential ambitions at the tail end of last year, putting his name in the hat to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming general elections.

However, his ambitions were met with scepticism, with some political observers labelling him an appendage of Zanu PF designed to split votes in favour of the ruling party.

Speaking to the media after addressing hundreds that attended his first interface in the capital Chapman said the old political order has failed the electorate.

“Harare is fantastic. We knew Harare would bring a big crowd. It is evident that people are tired of the old political system. They are tired of the same old stories,” Chapman said.

“We are not a project. We have never received any funding from the current government or parliament. We are not here to do anything except save the people of Zimbabwe.

“I think that question should go to political entities and political individuals that have been in the system for a while. Those are the ones that should be asked because they have not been delivering change.”

Chapman has been holding a whirlwind of campaigns across the country as he looks to canvass for support towards his nascent political outfit.

He however reckons the country will not witness free and fair elections.

“The elections are not going to be free and fair, historically they have not been. People should register to vote and that is the only way that we are going to change this thing.

“There are going to be rigging mechanisms and spanners but if citizens turn up in their large numbers we will see results we have never seen in this country. The same way we saw the same confidence people had in 2008 we need that same momentum and confidence in this election,” he said.

