Hopewell Chin’ono clash with Chamisa’s supporters on social media

Zimbabwean journalist and documentary filmmaker, Hopewell Chin’ono has said the opposition MDC has since its formation in 1999 failed to appeal to the rural electorate.

He said they should learn from General Josiah Tongogara, a Zimbabwean liberation war hero who died in a “mysterious” car accident on the 26th of December 1979 soon after the Lancaster House Agreement which gave birth to independent Zimbabwe.

Chin’ono attached a video clip in which Gen Tongo, as Josiah Magama Tongogara is popularly known, underscored the importance of mass enlightenment on political discourses. Watch the video below.

Chin’ono’s post attracted the wrath of MDC supporters including Haruzivishe Makomborero who insinuated that the freelance journalist does not understand the opposition party.

One supporter, Ushe Hanyani Jonasi @UJonasi responded to the video saying: