High Court denies Job Sikhala bail again

JAILED main opposition lawmaker, Job Sikhala’s bail appeal in a case he is accused of defeating the course of justice has been dismissed for the umpteenth time by the High Court

Sikhala, who is also Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim vice chairperson, has been languishing in jail since June 14 this year following his arrest for allegedly inciting public violence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accuses the top lawyer of disturbing investigations into the murder of slain CCC activist,

Moreblessing Ali, by allegedly posting a video demanding justice over her gruesome murder.

He is jointly charged with another lawmaker, Godfrey Sithole in a case of incitement and facts are based on the same video.

All efforts to secure freedom have been blocked at both the lower courts and the High Court on a number of occasions with the judiciary ruling that the duo was likely to re-offend.

CCC feels the case has been politicised amid unending drama surrounding Sikhala and Sithole’s incarceration.

Sikhala’s spokesperson, Fredrick Masarirevhu vowed to continue supporting his principal.

He said Sikhala was still hopeful he would be freed.

“In your own words you said, ‘They are underestimating my resilience.’ We will remain in your corner for as long as it takes,” he said.

Over the past two decades Sikhala was arrested over 70 times, but has no single conviction.

He is also on trial in a case he is accused of inciting public violence in July 2020 when civic society organisations planned staging protests against the continuing economic deterioration, and poor governance by the Second Republic.

The demonstrations were, however, blocked by uniformed forces, which descended on the streets instilling fear among the public.

Justice Rodgers Manyangadze presided over the latest appeal.

