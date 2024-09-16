Helicopter Crash Sparks Speculation Amid ZANU PF Power Struggles and Succession Battles

Spread the love

Masvingo, Zimbabwe — A helicopter crash in Masvingo on Sunday has heightened speculation about internal power struggles within the ruling ZANU PF party.

The incident, which occurred shortly after Munhumutapa Day celebrations, has sparked new discussions on the increasingly visible rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, confirmed that the helicopter, which crash-landed due to a technical fault, was not carrying President Mnangagwa. The President had earlier attended the ceremony with the First Lady, Dr. Auxilia Mnangagwa, along with other senior officials including ZANU PF Chairperson and Minister of Defence, Cde Opah Muchinguri-Kashiri. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has launched an investigation into the incident, though no fatalities were reported.

However, while the official cause is still being investigated, the crash has only added fuel to the ongoing speculation about ZANU PF’s internal dynamics and succession battles.

Growing Absence and Power Struggle

Vice President Chiwenga, once seen side-by-side with Mnangagwa at nearly every government and party event, has been conspicuously absent from key gatherings in recent weeks. Chiwenga diplomatically declined to attend the Munhumutapa Day celebrations, stating that he was in Magwegwe, Bulawayo, where his wife grew up, instead of participating in what some inside sources have dubbed “dynastic celebrations.” His absence is being interpreted by political observers as a subtle but significant rejection of Mnangagwa’s leadership and the so-called “Dynasty” within ZANU PF.

In the wake of Mnangagwa’s return from China, a series of misunderstandings have reportedly ensued between the two leaders. Chiwenga notably snubbed the recent Precabe Farm event, excused himself from Mnangagwa’s birthday celebrations, and refused to accompany the President to a high-profile event in Victoria Falls. These absences mark a stark contrast from previous years when the two appeared inseparable, fueling rumours of an intensifying rift.

Sources within ZANU PF indicate that Mnangagwa, in response to Chiwenga’s repeated absences, has begun to delegate responsibilities to other ministers. For instance, the official opening of the Mbudzi Interchange, an event that would typically feature either Mnangagwa or Chiwenga, was assigned to Transport Minister Felix Mhona.

Succession Tensions

The timing of these absences has only deepened suspicions about Chiwenga’s ambitions and the looming ZANU PF succession battle. Mnangagwa is rumoured to be seeking a constitutional amendment to extend his presidency until 2030, a move that has met with quiet resistance from within the party. Chiwenga, widely regarded as Mnangagwa’s key rival, appears to be distancing himself as these tensions come to a head.

The situation has become even more precarious with factions within the party openly discussing replacing Chiwenga. As ZANU PF prepares for its annual conference next month, the Women’s League has reportedly called for Chiwenga’s ouster, advocating for a female vice president instead. This development is seen as a strategic move by those resisting what they perceive as Mnangagwa’s attempt to build a “dynasty,” where power would remain in the hands of a select group of loyalists, potentially sidelining Chiwenga and his faction.

Fears of Assassination Attempts

The helicopter crash has also sparked fears of assassination attempts, given Zimbabwe’s tumultuous political history and Mnangagwa’s past experiences. The President narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2018, when a grenade exploded at a rally in Bulawayo. While Minister Muswere has insisted that the crash was the result of a technical fault, the timing has raised eyebrows among political analysts who note that the rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has become more pronounced in recent months.

Political Realignments in Masvingo

The province of Masvingo, where the crash occurred, has long been a political battleground for factions within ZANU PF. Historically, Masvingo has been a stronghold for both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga-aligned groups, making the helicopter crash in the area particularly significant. As the party prepares for its crucial conference next month, the power struggle between the Mnangagwa and Chiwenga camps is expected to intensify, with both sides vying for control over key provinces like Masvingo.

Outlook

As the CAAZ continues its investigation into the helicopter crash, the incident has only deepened concerns about political stability in Zimbabwe. With the ZANU PF annual conference on the horizon, the internal divisions within the ruling party appear to be widening, casting uncertainty over the country’s leadership and its future direction.

The public and party insiders alike are left wondering whether the once-unified front between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga is irreparably fractured and whether Zimbabwe is headed for a new chapter of political realignment.

