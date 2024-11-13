Harare demolitions: Council Says Minister is Defending Zanu PF Land Barons’ Interests

Spread the love

HARARE – The City of Harare on Wednesday issued a statement addressing the recent demolition of 30 illegally built houses in the Ridgeview area of Belvedere. The council stated that the action was part of a broader effort to curtail illegal land allocation and safeguard residents from exploitative land barons.

“The City of Harare is determined to stop land barons from illegally parcelling out land to unsuspecting residents, and this criminality has to be stopped. It is important that we protect residents from criminals who falsify documents and sell the land to innocent victims,” the statement read.

In outlining the details of the demolition, the council explained that the land in question, known as Ridgeview Belvedere and legally described as the remainder of Salisbury Township Lands (STL) under Plan Number TP2F/2219/3, has been designated for residential purposes since 2002. “This land is legally owned by the City of Harare and is designated for residential purposes,” the council clarified. It added that the council had approved the valuation of 52 residential stands on this land in 2021 but had not yet begun allocating them.

The council explained that prior to the official allocation, a company identified as Brickstone Builders and Contractors Pvt Ltd unlawfully occupied the land, setting up temporary wooden cabins on 15 stands. The council noted that these stands lacked basic infrastructure such as water, sewage systems, and stormwater drains, making them unsuitable for habitation.

In 2022, meetings were held with Brickstone representatives, chaired by Harare’s Mayor, Councillor J. Mafume, during which the council “informed the illegal invaders to follow due process in acquiring Council land.” However, unauthorized construction resumed in July 2023, despite the council’s advice, leading to health and safety concerns among the neighbouring community.

The council responded by initiating demolitions in July, following an alleged attempt by Brickstone to justify their occupation with documents purportedly issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works. “On inquiry from the Ministry, Council was advised that the letter was fake, and Mr Madzivire [the alleged author] distanced himself from it,” the statement said.

Despite a court interdict obtained by Brickstone using fraudulent documents, the council noted that construction continued unlawfully. The council proceeded with the demolition of 30 structures, explaining that these buildings were constructed without “approved architectural building plans as well as the attendant mandatory inspections.”

The City of Harare is now seeking a court order to demolish the three remaining structures protected under the interdict. Reaffirming its commitment to responsible urban management, the council added, “The demolitions will also dissuade land barons who have remained undeterred and continue selling stands to desperate home seekers.”

In closing, the City of Harare emphasized its ongoing efforts to combat illegal land sales and prioritize the welfare of its residents.

Minister Garwe has faced criticism from civic leaders, who accuse him of enabling illegal land allocations, allegedly benefiting politically connected individuals, including those within the ruling Zanu PF. Some residents argue that these land barons have operated with impunity due to political protection. Meanwhile, the City of Harare has asserted its commitment to protecting the urban housing landscape from exploitation. “The demolitions will also dissuade land barons who have remained undeterred and continue selling stands to desperate home seekers,” the council stated, reaffirming its resolve to address urban challenges and ensure lawful land use.

This clash between local authorities and alleged politically shielded land barons continues to raise questions about accountability in Harare’s housing sector and the city’s ongoing battle against illegal land deals.

