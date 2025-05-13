Guvamatanga denies snubbing Parliament

Spread the love

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development George Guvamatanga has refuted claims that he is avoiding appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to explain controversial payments of over US$400 million made to private companies – including South African firm Ren-Form CC, which supplied electoral materials for Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections.

Although media reports indicated Guvamatanga failed to attend a scheduled PAC hearing yesterday and requested more time, he has clarified – through an intermediary – that he is scheduled to testify on 23 May 2025.

According to a formal PAC update, Guvamatanga is expected to appear before lawmakers at 10 a.m. in Committee Room 15, 3rd Floor, New Parliament Building, to address serious concerns raised over unauthorised Treasury disbursements made outside approved budgetary frameworks and in violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

The PAC, chaired by Kuwadzana East MP and opposition legislator Charlton Hwende, has voiced growing frustration over Guvamatanga’s non-appearance, claiming this is the second consecutive session he has missed.

“We are extremely worried by Mr. Guvamatanga’s repeated absence. These are serious allegations involving public funds, and his continued failure to appear before this committee is unacceptable,” Hwende said. “If he does not appear at the next sitting, we will issue formal summons in accordance with parliamentary rules.”

However, Guvamatanga insists this is a misrepresentation, saying he has not ignored Parliament and has simply requested time to compile relevant documents before the scheduled May 23 appearance.

At the heart of the inquiry is a US$400 million payout to several private entities, with US$66 million paid to Ren-Form CC, of which US$40 million reportedly went to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a figure increasingly mired in corruption allegations tied to state procurement contracts.

PAC sources say these payments were made without parliamentary approval and lack transparency, prompting concerns about abuse of public funds and possible criminal collusion.

Other beneficiaries of the controversial payments include companies linked to major infrastructure projects such as Fertiliser Seed Grain, Ziminya Dam Construction, Ventures Borehole and Exploration, Nyika Kanengoni, Semwa Dam, and Makomo Engineering.

Parliament is now under pressure to enforce accountability, with civil society organisations and anti-corruption advocates calling for full public disclosure of contract details, recipient identities, and the legal basis for each payment.

The spotlight will now shift to the May 23 hearing, where Guvamatanga is expected to provide answers that may have wide-reaching implications for the Treasury, procurement practices, and political accountability.

