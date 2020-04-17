Gutu eyes MDC Presidency

Former MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu says he will not be returning to active politics any time soon as he is intent on practising law and pursuing his private business interests.

Gutu’s remarks come after the Supreme Court recently nullified elective congresses held by MDC-T and MDC Alliance in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The court ordered the party to revert to its 2014 structures and that Thokozani Khupe assumes the party presidency on an interim basis pending the holding of an extraordinary congress in three months.

In a statement on Friday, Gutu said he is convinced that he has got what it takes to contest for the party’s Presidency if he wanted to. The statement read partly:

For purely personal and private reasons, I will not be offering my candidature for the office of President although I am absolutely convinced that I have got what it takes to contest for the party’s Presidency if I wanted to. I shall also not continue to occupy the position of National Spokesperson /Secretary for Information & Publicity, again, for purely private and personal reasons. Going forward, I am not going to be involved in any political party politics. I will remain an independent activist and analyst in addition to, of course, practising law and pursuing other private business interests.

Gutu followed Khupe when she left the MDC soon after the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.

He was elected MDC-T vice president, deputising Khupe when the faction held its congress at Stanley Square, Bulawayo, in April 2018.

He resigned from his position a few months ago citing “personal and private reasons”