Growing internal opposition to Mnangagwa’s term extension constitutional amendment

BULAWAYO – A prominent figure in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and a member of the ZANU PF Politburo, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube has openly criticized party members advocating for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond 2028. Dube condemned these calls as selfish, urging caution in such discussions.

Dube made these remarks at the burial of liberation war hero Killion Dube, who passed away on August 25 at the age of 89 due to hypertension.

Speaking at Lady Stanley Cemetery, Dube emphasized that it is premature to engage in succession debates within ZANU PF, warning that such talks could harm Mnangagwa’s legacy. He highlighted Mnangagwa’s significant role in both the liberation of Zimbabwe and its ongoing development.

“There are various opinions on the succession issue. Most party members have said he should hang on to power, but he has said that he will follow the Constitution,”

Dube stated, as reported by NewsDay. He added that Mnangagwa has not expressed a desire to extend his term beyond the constitutional limits, reminding his audience that “while men propose, God disposes.”

Dube also cautioned against advisers whose motivations may be self-serving, stressing the importance of preserving Mnangagwa’s legacy after his long service to the country.

He further clarified that the upcoming ZANU PF 21st National People’s Conference, scheduled for October 22 to 27, 2024, at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo, is an administrative gathering and not an elective one.

