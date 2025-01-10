Govt Announces Tough Penalties in ‘Operation Restore Order 2025’ to Combat Lawlessness

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government has proposed a sweeping crackdown on lawlessness under Operation Restore Order 2025, introducing severe fines and lengthy jail terms for a range of offences aimed at curbing urban disorder and protecting public infrastructure.

Officials argue the measures are essential to restore order, particularly in urban areas plagued by illegal activities.

Under the proposed rules, businesses operating in areas deemed hazardous to national infrastructure, such as under ZESA power lines or above water reticulation pipes, will face fines of up to USD 50,000 and 10 years in prison. Similarly, enterprises using state or council land without proper authorization will incur penalties of USD 10,000 and up to three years imprisonment.

The government has also targeted the abandonment of non-runner vehicles in unauthorized locations, with offenders facing a fine of USD 5,000 and three years in prison.

Pet owners could face hefty fines of USD 1,000 per dog and five years imprisonment for keeping dogs in unfenced or unsecured locations.

Illicit trade, particularly the sale of merchandise promoting drug abuse, could lead to a USD 20,000 fine and 25 years in prison. Vandalism of public infrastructure, such as road signs, will attract penalties of USD 5,000 and up to a decade behind bars. Street vendors operating outside designated areas will face a USD 500 fine and a one-year prison term.

Another key aspect of the proposed measures is addressing extortion under the guise of political affiliations. Individuals collecting money from vendors or public transport operators while claiming connections to political parties or using the President’s name could face a USD 25,000 fine and 15 years imprisonment.

The transport sector has also come under scrutiny. Operators of overloaded public transport vehicles face penalties of USD 20,000 and five years imprisonment, while drivers and conductors risk a USD 1,000 fine each and three years in prison.

Unlicensed public transport vehicles could lead to fines of USD 20,000 and 15 years in prison. Passengers riding while hanging outside public transport vehicles could also face fines of USD 1,000 and three years imprisonment.

Driving without a valid licence will attract a fine of USD 10,000 and up to 15 years imprisonment, reflecting the government’s push for road safety and discipline.

A senior official from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works emphasized that the measures are a response to growing public concerns about urban lawlessness and deteriorating infrastructure.

“These penalties are necessary to create order and ensure public safety. Urban areas have become hotspots of illegal activity, and this initiative is part of a broader effort to bring discipline and accountability,” the official explained.

While proponents of the plan believe the measures will deter offenders, critics have raised concerns about their severity, questioning whether such harsh penalties are proportionate and fearing potential misuse by law enforcement.

Despite the mixed reactions, the government remains steadfast, stating that these actions are vital for safeguarding public spaces and infrastructure. The proposed regulations will be reviewed by Parliament before they can be enacted.

